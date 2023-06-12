Buffalo police announce arrest made in fatal Sunday afternoon stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection to a Sunday afternoon stabbing that killed one man.

At 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Buffalo police officers responded to a stabbing call on the 400 block of Niagara Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim, 49-year-old Tremaine Mayfield suffering from a severe stab wound to the chest. Mayfield was taken to ECMC where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation immediately began, and 36-year-old Timothy Austin was later arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.