Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street

Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in connection to a shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street.

According to police, a 51-year-old Buffalo man was shot and a 27-year-old Buffalo woman was hit with a gun around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, 40-year-old Martin Zachary of Buffalo was arrested and charged with:

  • One count of second-degree attempted murder
  • One count of first-degree assault
  • One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • One count of second-degree assault
