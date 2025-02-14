Watch Now
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to rape in March 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced 29-year-old Laquan Freeman was arrested in connection to a rape that occurred in March 2024.

Police said on March 1, 2024, officers responded to a rape call on the 200 block of Donovan Drive and a female victim reported that a male she recognized, but did not know personally, choked and raped her while two children were in the same apartment.

Freeman was identified as a suspect after the Special Victims Unit began investigating.

Freeman was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, one count of third-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said additional sexual abuse allegations involving Freeman are under investigation.

