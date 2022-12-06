Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November in which thousands of dollars in cash, cartons of cigarettes and clothes were taken.

37-year-old Eric Rodgers of Buffalo, has been charged with four counts of first-degree robbery and police said additional charges for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga are expected.

According to police, the armed robberies occurred at the following dates and times:

November 2 around 6 a.m. at the Sunoco on the 1200 block of E Lovejoy Street

November 3 around 9 p.m. at the Rite Aid on the 1000 block of Genesee Street

November 15 around 8 p.m. at the Rite Aid on the 2400 block of Bailey Avenue

November 20 around 1 p.m. at the Rite Aid on the 1600 block of Broadway Street

The robberies were linked and the suspect was identified following an investigation by Buffalo and Cheektowaga police.

Police said a search warrant was conducted Monday on the first block of Olympic Avenue and items related to the robberies were recovered and the arrest was made without incident.