Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to homicide on Keppel Street in November 2021

Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 18, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide on Keppel Street in November 2021.

Police previously announced a 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Keppel Street on November 2021.

Tuesday, police announced an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide. A 30-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with murder in the second degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office later identified the man charged as Steven L. Tyler. He allegedly intentionally shot 30-year-old Bashir Ingram who was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Tyler is scheduled to return February 1 for a felony hearing. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

