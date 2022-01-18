Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to homicide on Keppel Street in November 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide on Keppel Street in November 2021.

Police previously announced a 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Keppel Street on November 2021.

Tuesday, police announced an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide. A 30-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with murder in the second degree.

BREAKING: BPD make arrest in connection with the November 2, 2021 homicide on Keppel Street. A 30 year old Buffalo male has been charged with murder in the second degree. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) January 18, 2022

The Erie County District Attorney's Office later identified the man charged as Steven L. Tyler. He allegedly intentionally shot 30-year-old Bashir Ingram who was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Tyler is scheduled to return February 1 for a felony hearing. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.