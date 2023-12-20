Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to homicide on Grider Street

Buffalo Crime.png
WKBW
Buffalo Crime.png
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 11:06:04-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a December 10 homicide on Grider Street.

According to police, 19-year-old Thierry Bikorimana of Buffalo has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Grider Street on December 10 at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a victim who had been shot. Demarkus Hodge, a 44-year-old Buffalo resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!