Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to homicide on Grider Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a December 10 homicide on Grider Street.

According to police, 19-year-old Thierry Bikorimana of Buffalo has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Grider Street on December 10 at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a victim who had been shot. Demarkus Hodge, a 44-year-old Buffalo resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.