Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to hit-and-run Saturday morning

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 14:42:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police say 47-year-old Rinaldo Pearson of Buffalo allegedly struck a pedestrian on the 1500 block of Broadway around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, and fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered serious physical injuries.

Pearson was located by Cheektowaga police. He has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up