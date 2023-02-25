Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to hit-and-run Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police say 47-year-old Rinaldo Pearson of Buffalo allegedly struck a pedestrian on the 1500 block of Broadway around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, and fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered serious physical injuries.

Pearson was located by Cheektowaga police. He has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.