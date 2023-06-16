Buffalo Police: 42-year-old man killed in head-on crash early Friday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a car accident on Bailey Avenue that killed a man early Friday morning.

Investigators say around 6:30 a.m., a 42-year-old man was driving south along Bailey Avenue near William Street when his car crossed the double-yellow line, hitting another car.

His car then went off the road and hit a tree. Police say he was partially ejected.

Buffalo firefighters worked to extricate him from the car but he died at the scene. Investigators say no one else was injured.

Police have not yet released his identity.