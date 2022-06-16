Buffalo police: 21-year-old man killed in accident involving an unregistered dirt bike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man has died following a dirt bike crash on Bailey Avenue, police say.

The Buffalo Police Department says the accident happened Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bailey and Manhart Street.

Investigators say the man was riding north on Bailey when he tried to turn left onto Manhart and hit a Dodge Durango that was also driving northbound.

The dirt bike rider was thrown from his bike and died at the scene. Officers say he was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities also say the Honda dirt bike was not registered; they're looking into whether reckless driving caused the crash.