Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with The Strictly Hip to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) with The Strictly Hip will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on July 22.

Presale tickets are available now for Seneca Gaming club members with access code. General on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. All tickets are general admission and are $22.00 (plus fees). You can buy tickets here.

"In 2017, Bradley Thachuk, The Strictly Hip and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra premiered an exciting new collection of classic Tragically Hip songs featuring a full symphony orchestra. On Friday July 22, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Stefan Sanders will present a program of Tragically Hip hits and fan favorites at Buffalo's beautiful Outer Harbor concert venue," a release says.

The BPO and The Strictly Hip join previously announced T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, moe., Taking Back Sunday, and Nas for the concert series at the Outer Harbor. You can find more information here.