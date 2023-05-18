Watch Now
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra bringing its music to a neighborhood near you this summer

Posted at 12:59 PM, May 18, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Live music could be coming to a neighborhood near you as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2023 BPO Summer Series.

There are several concerts scheduled throughout July in communities across Western New York.

Free Outdoor Concerts

  • July 1 — Academy Park, Lewiston
  • July 5 — Veteran’s Park, Newstead
  • July 7 — Bassett Park, Williamsville
  • July 9 — Niawanda Park, Tonawanda
  • July 11 — Bidwell Park, Buffalo
  • July 12 — North Park Academy, Buffalo
  • July 16 — Buffalo AKG, Buffalo
  • July 18 — M&T Plaza, Buffalo
  • July 21 — Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, Buffalo

Ticketed Concerts

  • July 2 — Ellicottville Summer Music Festival at Holiday Valley Resort
  • July 3 — BPO's annual Independence Eve Celebration under the lights and fireworks at Sahlen Field
  • July 15 — BPO and The Strictly Hip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor
  • July 29 — La Fura dels Baus presents their North American premiere of Carmina Burana at Artpark with the BPO and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

You can find more information on the BPO website here.

