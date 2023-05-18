Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra bringing its music to a neighborhood near you this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Live music could be coming to a neighborhood near you as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2023 BPO Summer Series.

There are several concerts scheduled throughout July in communities across Western New York.

Free Outdoor Concerts



July 1 — Academy Park, Lewiston

July 5 — Veteran’s Park, Newstead

July 7 — Bassett Park, Williamsville

July 9 — Niawanda Park, Tonawanda

July 11 — Bidwell Park, Buffalo

July 12 — North Park Academy, Buffalo

July 16 — Buffalo AKG, Buffalo

July 18 — M&T Plaza, Buffalo

July 21 — Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, Buffalo

Ticketed Concerts



July 2 — Ellicottville Summer Music Festival at Holiday Valley Resort

July 3 — BPO's annual Independence Eve Celebration under the lights and fireworks at Sahlen Field

July 15 — BPO and The Strictly Hip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

July 29 — La Fura dels Baus presents their North American premiere of Carmina Burana at Artpark with the BPO and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

You can find more information on the BPO website here.