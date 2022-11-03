Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announces holiday concert lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will ring in the holiday season with a lineup of classic and festive shows scheduled from November 27 through December 18.

The holiday concert schedule includes:

Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus on November 27 at St. Mary’s of Swormville.

Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus on December 4 at Our Lady of Victory Basilica.

The Nutcracker Ballet on December 3 and 4 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Celtic Woman A Christmas Symphony on December 8 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas on December 9 and 10 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Holiday Music Under the Dome on December 10 at M&T Bank Fountain Plaza.

Jingle Bell Jam on December 11 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops from December 15-18 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

You can find more information on the lineup here.

Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased at the Kleinhans Music Hall Box Office, online here, or by calling (716) 885-5000.