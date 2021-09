BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra held a special 9/11 memorial concert Saturday night at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo.

It was called, American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes.

Name your own price for tickets to this performance came with a suggested donation of $40 a person.

Proceeds go to the WNY Families of 9/11 Memorial Fund.

Our old friend Keith Radford served as master of ceremonies.