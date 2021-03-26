Buffalo parks closed due to High Wind Warning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several parks around Buffalo are closed due to severe weather.

The Buffalo Police Department tweeted Friday morning that Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Centennial Park, and the Erie Basin Marina are all closed to vehicle and foot traffic.

The closures are due to a High Wind Warning that's now in effect.

BREAKING: With High Wind Warning in effect at 8am- City of Buffalo has closed Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Centennial Park & Erie Basin Marina to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 26, 2021

The 7 First Alert Weather team says Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties could see winds 25-40mph and gusts near 60mph.

The highest gusts could topple trees, down power lines and cause difficult travel.

The warning is in effect until 4:00 p.m.