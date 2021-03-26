Menu

Buffalo parks closed due to High Wind Warning

A High Wind Warning has caused the City of Buffalo to close several parks near the Lake Erie shoreline.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 26, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several parks around Buffalo are closed due to severe weather.

The Buffalo Police Department tweeted Friday morning that Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Centennial Park, and the Erie Basin Marina are all closed to vehicle and foot traffic.

The closures are due to a High Wind Warning that's now in effect.

The 7 First Alert Weather team says Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties could see winds 25-40mph and gusts near 60mph.

The highest gusts could topple trees, down power lines and cause difficult travel.

The warning is in effect until 4:00 p.m.

