Buffalo PAL hosts "Spooktacular Kickball Game" ahead of Halloween weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Police Athletic League of Buffalo hosted a "Spooktacular Kickball Game" Thursday at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

The goal of the kickball game was to promote physical and mental health for kids ahead of Halloween weekend.

"This weekend is Halloween weekend and we know that kids are going to get a lot of candy," said Nekia Kemp, Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of Buffalo. "And we're here promoting health and wellness by allowing them to run it off at a cool community kickball game."

Children ages 6 to 16 dressed in their favorite costumes, played kickball, and walked away with sporting equipment.

"We go from neighborhood to neighborhood, give out sporting equipment, and we really want the kids to get up and moving," said Kemp. "So we'll meet them at a park. Get them kickball, volleyball, soccer, get the soccer nets out. So we want kids to keep moving."

The Buffalo PAL PlayStreets program is hosting outdoor fitness sessions across Buffalo. More information can be found here.