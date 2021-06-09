Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy releases summer events schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy released its summer events schedule Wednesday.

The Conservancy says the schedule includes walking tours, movie nights, pop up concerts and more. According to the Conservancy, general park use has increased 40% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the park season is upon us, our dedicated staff have been hard at work to prepare for and support a fun filled calendar of events,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “While the Olmsted parks are a popular choice for numerous events, races, programs, youth sports, etc., the activities listed here are directly supported by the Conservancy with our amazing community partners and corporate sponsors. We are very thankful for the continued support we receive and are proud to announce activities in giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy beautiful Olmsted landscapes all season long.”

June

June 12th – 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

June 21st – Happy FLOmingo Day! Stay tuned for a special announcement…

June 26th – Splish Splash Summer Bash at MLK Jr. Park, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

July

July 8th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Riverside Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

July 15th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at South Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

July 22nd – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Front Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

July 29th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Cazenovia Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

August

August 5th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at MLK Jr. Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

August 12th - 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Delaware Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

August 14th - 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

August 20th – Back to School Party & Movie Night at Riverside Park, presented by MolinaCares Foundation

August 27th – 19th Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Gala at Riverside Park

Don’t forget about Buffalo’s beautiful fall season!

September 11th - 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

September 17th – Family Movie Night at Riverside Park, presented by MolinaCares Foundation

October 9th - 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

The conservancy says in addition to these scheduled events, there are additional activities anyone can do daily as an individual or with a group. For more information visit the Conservancy website here.