Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy launches surveys as planning and designing of playgrounds begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy needs your help as it begins the process of planning and designing playgrounds at Cazenovia and Delaware Parks.

"The Conservancy strives to create play spaces that are safe, accessible and meet the needs of children of all abilities," its website says.

The Conservancy also says that the funding for the playground upgrades has been pledged, but it has not yet been received and the project timeline is conditional on funding availability.

You can find the Cazenovia Park playground survey here and you can find the Delaware Park playground survey here.

The Conservancy says each survey takes approximately 3-5 minutes and all responses must be received by October 31, 2022.

For questions or issues, you can email zhi@bfloparks.org.