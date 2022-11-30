Buffalo officials examine snowstorm response

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo leaders examined the City's response and clean-up efforts Tuesday following the recent snowstorm.

"We couldn't get back home," said Pastor Grady Thomas. "People, some of my neighbors, they work at the hospital. They got stuck there overnight. "

Grady said it took days for a plow to reach his street in South Buffalo.

He and other residents of that area said they hope the response time is better during the next storm.

City officials said, despite the complaints, a lot went right during clean-up efforts.

Mayor Byron Brown said crews worked around the clock and hauled away more than one-thousand feet of snow.

He also credited state officials for early support ahead of the storm, which he said allowed them to clear streets quicker.

"We had private contractors and snow removal contractors retained before the snow hit," said Mayor Brown. "They were ready to go on day one."

Department of Pubic Works Commissioner Nathan Marton agreed crews did the best they could, but he is looking at ways to improve operations.

"We got there faster. Ok. How can we improve that next time? Is it a different approach? Is it a different type of equipment? So, we're going to look at that specifically," said Marton.

City leaders say they are also working to fix issues with the GPS and provide updated information on snow removal operations to the community.

