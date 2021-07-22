Buffalo not a stop on the rescheduled Rolling Stones tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rolling Stones have announced the dates for their rescheduled 2020 US tour - but this tour does not include a stop in Buffalo.

The Stones were scheduled to play at Highmark Stadium on June 6, 2020. The tour was postponed because of COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, the band released the dates for the rescheduled tour in 2021.

US 2021 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/cimRWrlJBx

SIGN UP FOR PRE-SALE FOR NEW ORLEANS, LOS ANGELES & LAS VEGAS SHOWS: https://t.co/mJYpZi6VCD#StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/bILArrzuiz — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 22, 2021

On the Rolling Stones Twitter account, the band said there were some dates that they were unable to reschedule, and also thanked fans for their patience. The statement went on to say that Ticketmaster would communicate directly with the people who purchased tickets to give them more information.

More information on the band's new tour schedule can be found here.

