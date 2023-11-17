Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper looks to restore Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is looking for your help to come up with a plan to restore the Scajaquada Creek.

The Waterkeeper has received federal funding from N.O.A.A. to create a community-driven restoration plan for the 13-mile-long creek.

The plan will serve as a resource for future decision-making by laying out the current conditions along the creek, but they need people who know the creek well to guide this plan.

You can apply to be part of a community advisory group to make sure future projects meet the concerns of those nearest to the creek.

You have until December 18th to apply to be part of the group.

A link to learn more about the project, and to apply, can be found here.