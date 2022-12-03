Buffalo Niagara International Airport helping special needs passengers travel with ease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the holiday season gets underway, there is no question that this will be a busier travel season than the last two years of the pandemic and having travel restrictions.

To make it easier to travel for families who have members with special needs, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has a pre-travel plan for you.

Williamsville mother of two, Dorene Major, said traveling can be exciting but can be daunting for her son, 10-year-old max.

"When you have a family of four, you want to go travel but, obviously autism can put a wrench in those plans," mother, Dorene Major said.

Max is on the autism spectrum and depending on if the destination interests him, he can be a little less receptive.

That is where "social stories" come in hand.

"What we might here and it kind of goes in the back of the head, they'll hear it and it's like 20 times louder and then they pick up 30 different things. So, it's practice, actually, just constantly pushing them out of that element and letting them hear it. Then, maybe removing them when it does get a little overwhelming," Major said.

Buffalo Airport's Southwest Airlines station manager, Megan Sawyer said, "We actually do a tour here with them and I will walk them through with myself and TSA and a member of the airport. We'll walk through and we'll show their bags getting dropped on the bell, kind of the system."

For a walk-through, travelers can call (716) 635-1200, ten days before travel date to get a hold of a Passenger Support Specialist.

Many agents at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are also trained in sign language.

Major said, "We travel every couple of months. We do road trips, but then we go on flights at least twice a year. We actually physically take him out of that norm, out of that element. It's good to push them out of their elements a little bit. They are less stressed out when their routines actually do change."

To make traveling safer and easier for the blind and visually impaired, the airport has also partnered up with an app called "Aira", since 2019, that will help them connect with a travel agent that would assist getting through the airport.

Major said, "Just letting everybody know ahead of time. 'Hey, I have a child that's on the spectrum.' When you get to the gate, tell them that. They'll let you board first. Or, if it's better that you board last, then they'll keep an area clear for you and you can come on last."

The Pre-Travel Preparation Program is also open to kids who have a fear or phobia of flying.

"I think it's been really well-received. We've had people come back and give us really great positive feedback, and they had a really positive experience on their first flight because we did the tour and we went through it with them. They were very excited when they came and they were no longer scare, or apprehensive about it," Sawyer said.