Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight Mission 23 brings 31 veterans from WNY to the nation’s capital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News joined Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight on June 13 and 14 to mark an incredible milestone – 10 years of flying veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments built in their honor.

This most recent trip – Mission 23 – brought 31 veterans from Western New York to the nation’s capital.

Join us on July 2 at 7 p.m., July 3 at 5:30 p.m. and July 4 at 11 p.m. for "Honor Flight: A Tribute to our Local Veterans" as we follow 20 veterans from the Vietnam War, eight from the Korean War, one from the Cuban Missile Crisis, one from the Cold War, and a 99-year-old veteran from WWII on an emotional two-day journey.