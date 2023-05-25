Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village to be relocated to Amherst Central Park

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village will soon make the big move to relocating and finding a new home for history at Amherst Central Park.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the move is to help preserve the town’s history.

“So what we’re going to do is take all of the buildings, move them and restore them on site,” he says.

An Executive Director of Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, Carrie Stiver, says this museum highlights and educates visitors about farming techniques used in the area.

“We are the home of the Erie Canal, but we literally changed the global agricultural industry forever so what we do at the museum is that we take that history and tell that story," says Stiver. "The answer to the question as to why it’s happening is that the museum has been growing for the past few years,”

Kulpa says they plan is to use the main building of the museum as an archive library while the other historic buildings of the museum will be moved to the park.

“We’re going to build a true archive library and save that cost in the archive space,” he says.

Kulpa says 2023 is all about designing.

He says 2024 is breaking ground in some parts of the park while then in 2025 construction will begin.

“It’s going to change a lot, but we would want to be able to establish a space that’s ultimately here for hundreds of years to come,” he says.

Click here to see the layout of the Amherst Central Park project.