Buffalo neighborhoods at a crossroads over speed bumps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Lancaster Avenue is a well kept friendly neighborhood, but recently the debate over speed bumps has them divided.

"Some damage has been done to relationships," said Gretchen Cercone, leader of Lancaster Avenue's block club. "It's really divided people."

Cercone said a few months ago the City of Buffalo held a meeting with residents to get feedback if speed bumps should be installed on their streets. Cercone said in order for speed bumps to be installed at least 75% of those voicing their opinion had to be in favor.

A few weeks ago Buffalo's Department of Public Works announced that Lafayette Avenue, Lancaster Avenue and Cleveland Avenue would not be having them installed.

"Feedback we got is that there isn't a consensus around speed humps," said Public Work's Commissioner Michael Finn on Friday. "We've gotten feedback from people who are opposed to them."

Cercone said she and other neighbors are in favor for the speed bumps, and said safety should be the ultimate concern. She said often times cars roll through stops signs on the street.

On the other side Cercone said those who are against speed bumps have said they would interfere with plowing, and parking.

If you were to change your mind on speed bumps, Finn said to send documentation of feedback to his office.

