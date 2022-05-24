Watch
Buffalo Naval & Military Park reopens for Memorial Day weekend

Posted at 6:54 AM, May 24, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Naval & Military Park will be reopening to the public May 28 for a weekend of events to honor and remember those who fought for our freedom.

The park on Buffalo's waterfront will be hosting a number of ceremonies and events throughout the weekend including the installation of 7,300 flags to represent the average number of United States Veterans who die from PTSD each year.

The USS Little Rock and USS Croaker will also be open along with the museum building. The USS The Sullivans will remain closed as work on that ship continues following a massive breach in its hull that required major repairs.

The park will be open May 28-30 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You can find a full list of events here.

