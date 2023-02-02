Buffalo native selling T-shirts to help with free therapy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo native heads into her third year in selling T-shirts that have a meaning to provide free therapy sessions.

The founder of Other People Fund, Elena Kilgore, is selling t-shirts that say “I think we should see other people and by people I mean therapists,” as a way to help people get access to mental health resources.

“I had a hundred shirts printed, and I was going to sell them,” Kilgore says. “And then kind of help a few people pay for some therapy sessions and move on, but it blew up on social media almost immediately, and I got 647 orders in the first day and a half.”

The Buffalo native tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person her organization was able to help with 380 therapy sessions.

Other People Fund is a merch company and nonprofit that also works with Joe Piehler, an owner of Positive Approach Press in Buffalo.

Piehler says working for causes like these is part of his mission.

“Everyone can relate to a t-shirt,” he says. “The message is right there on your chest, and when someone is close to seeing it walking by it can just strike up a conversation.”

Kilgore says access to therapy sessions is a problem in the U.S. since it can cost upwards of $100 per session.

So with the “I think we should see other people and by people I mean therapists” t-shirts Kilgore is happy she can be part of making a change.

“We can talk about it all day long, but a lot of people can’t access it,” Kilgore says. “So increasing that and allowing people to get the care that they need because I think we’re all starting to get on the same page that mental health is health care.”

The Buffalo native says anyone in the country can apply at “Support for the Psyche,” but at the moment they’re not taking applications because of the demand. However, it should reopen very soon.

“I share three hundred dollars per applicant, so it covers about three therapy sessions,” Elena Kilgore says. “Sometimes a bit more, sometimes less, and if you’re in therapy already. I work directly with your therapist.”

Click here to find more details of Other People Fund and t-shirts.