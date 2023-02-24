Buffalo Native punches his ticket to American Idol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — American Idol made its highly anticipated return Sunday, February 19, and a Buffalo face has not only appeared, but is already turning heads.

Matt Wilson is a 21-year-old from the Black Rock/west side area of Buffalo. He graduated from the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, and has been singing in the city of good neighbors since he was 9-years-old. He said it was always a part of his life, but something he lost hope on for a period of time.

A few months ago, Wilson had to sit down with his wife, and decide what he wanted to do. What passion he wanted to pursue. Ultimately, he came back to music.

"I had truly restored the passion that I left on the shelf. It's one of my happiest memories so far," Wilson said.

And he ran with it. He stepped out of his comfort zone, and auditioned for season 21 of American Idol. Wilson was nominated for the 'Platinum Ticket' because his auditions impressed the judges so much.

By the way, those judges are music LEGENDS.. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

"It's a dream come true. It's a really big honor... I got a bucket list on my phone, and this was on it," Wilson said.

The way Wilson sings truly is amazing. He performed 'For Tonight' by Giveon during his audition. That sound that he carries is representative of the way he came up in this community.

"This city has a really special timbre to it. The sound I produce, it's different than so many other cities. This city has something really special and I take a lot of pride in it," Wilson said.

But it's deeper than the music. Wilson wants kids watching him to know that they can look at him was a role model. No matter how far he goes this season, he wants people watching to understand the impact they can have on the world.

"The biggest thing I've always dreamt of doing is being an impact to little kids. I work for a daycare, JCC. That's been so fulfilling. You get to impact so many people's lives... If I have anything that I'd love to do, it would be to impact the kids that watch what I do," Wilson said.