Buffalo named one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024 by Forbes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has been named one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024 by Forbes.

Forbes says the list is designed to: "highlight a large variety of destinations which will, hopefully, appeal to many types of travelers. So no matter what you want out of your next vacation, you can likely find it on this list. Or maybe, you’ll find a hidden gem that you’d never considered—sometimes that’s the best kind of trip to take."

The list consists of the Top 18 Places to travel in the U.S. and the remainder are the Best Places to Travel Internationally.

In Forbes' listing of Buffalo, it says:

"If you haven’t been to Buffalo in the last decade—or two—you may be surprised to find that the city has transformed. Neighborhoods have been reinvigorated with culinary offerings that match the growing diversity of its people. Colorful public art is found throughout the city, which is in sharp contrast to restored architectural landmarks by Frank Lloyd Wright and Henry Hobson Richardson. Even the waterfront, which was once strictly industrial, has seen a significant revitalization. Visitors can now rock climb, zip line and catch a concert in the former grain silos.



The arts and culture scene in Buffalo has also expanded. To get a lay of the land, check out The Buffalo History Museum, a National Historic Landmark dating back to the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. The interactive exhibits show where this remarkable city has been—and where it’s heading next. Then there’s the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. After a nearly $200 million expansion, it has now become one of the top centers for contemporary art in the world."

Other places in the U.S. that made the list include:



Aptos, California

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Kodiak, Alaska

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Wyoming

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Fredericksburg, Texas

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hutchinson Island, Florida

New Braunfels/Gruene, Texas

Pine Mountain, Georgia

Rangeley, Maine

Virginia Wine Country

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Cleveland, Ohio

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Yellow Springs, Ohio

You can find the full list here.