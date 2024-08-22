Buffalo murder suspect, accused of beating man to death, arrested in South Carolina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Buffalo was arrested by authorities in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Police responded to a check the welfare call on Henrietta Avenue Saturday afternoon. Officers say they found a man, identified as 66-year-old Michael Fronczak of Buffalo, who appeared to be beaten. A medical examiner ruled Fronczak died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Detectives tracked the suspect to Greenville County, South Carolina. An arrest warrant for 56-year-old James Dietz was then obtained and he was later arrested. Dietz is currently being held in South Carolina as he awaits extradition back to Buffalo.

Dietz will be charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree once he is booked in Buffalo.