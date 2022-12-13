Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces positions on Section 8 waiting list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.

All 3,547 applicants to the list have been notified of their ranking. The BHMA opened its 2022 Housing Choice Voucher application on July 18, and a large number of people applied during the five days it was open.

A waiting list opened due to the large demand, the first time since 2017.

"As we anticipated there was enormous demand for spots on the waiting list and I commend my staff for going above and beyond to assist applicants in using the new BMHA Online Portal to file their applications," BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown said.

The voucher issuance process has also begun, as the first 100 applicants on the list began receiving emails and will later receive mailed notifications of the next steps in obtaining a voucher.

The BMHA's Section 8 vouchers can be used in Buffalo and across Erie County. The BMHA has noted its interest in signing up new owners in certain zip codes like 14222 in Buffalo, 14032 in Clarence, 14051 in East Amherst, 14059 in Elma, 14072 in Grand Island, 14085 in Hamburg/Lakeview, 14127 in Orchard Park, and 14221/14228 in Amherst/Williamsville.