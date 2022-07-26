Buffalo moves forward with plans to demolish neighborhood eyesore

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo plans to bid out demolition of 1037 Seneca Street, the former Battaglia Demolition, Inc.

The company has been neglected for years, particularly after a fire which significantly damaged the property, causing blight, health hazards, and reduced quality of life for the residents who live adjacent to the former business, which has not been operational since 2018.

Residents who live on nearby Peabody Street have been complaining about the property for years, saying dust from the former concrete crushing company still ends up in their yards and homes.

They also say the site is a magnet for illegal dumping and rodents.

