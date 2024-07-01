Buffalo, Mount Up! The Bisons are hosting a Kyle Brandt bobblehead giveaway night featuring angry runs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Circle the wagons... I mean calendar... because Kyle Brandt — yes, the Kyle Brandt from NFL Network, is getting his own bobblehead... and it's epic.

The Buffalo Bisons just announced 'Buffalo, Mount Up!' Night featuring the Brandt bobblehead giveaway and much more on Saturday, July 20.

Let's just say - it seems like a must-do for the diehard Buffalo sports fans out there.

Buffalo, Mount Up! Night, featuring a Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway!



- Gates open EARLY at 4:30

- Pre-Game Autograph Session

- Ceremonial First Pitch

- Angry Runs 😡



🔗 https://t.co/KafBZMw3PS pic.twitter.com/hWDTQjdVJY — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 1, 2024

Brandt, who has become a beloved member of Bills Mafia, will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the 6:35 p.m. matchup versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is also holding a pre-game autograph session from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

If you want a bobblehead you'll need to move quickly. Only the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan Street will get one.

So excited. So honored. My whole family and I are road tripping to Buffalo ⚾️ https://t.co/kDf25IWlZY — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 1, 2024

If you don't understand the 'mount up' reference — here's a taste.

Other notes:

