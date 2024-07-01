Watch Now
Buffalo, Mount Up! The Bisons are hosting a Kyle Brandt bobblehead giveaway night featuring angry runs

Buffalo Bisons
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Circle the wagons... I mean calendar... because Kyle Brandt — yes, the Kyle Brandt from NFL Network, is getting his own bobblehead... and it's epic.

The Buffalo Bisons just announced 'Buffalo, Mount Up!' Night featuring the Brandt bobblehead giveaway and much more on Saturday, July 20.

Let's just say - it seems like a must-do for the diehard Buffalo sports fans out there.

Brandt, who has become a beloved member of Bills Mafia, will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the 6:35 p.m. matchup versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is also holding a pre-game autograph session from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

If you want a bobblehead you'll need to move quickly. Only the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan Street will get one.

If you don't understand the 'mount up' reference — here's a taste.

Other notes:

  • The Bisons will also be wearing locally-made jerseys for the first time this season.
  • The scoreboard will pay tribute to all Buffalo teams
  • There will be a few of Brandt's famous 'Angry Runs' by the WCC Racing Mascots
  • Tickets are on sale now
