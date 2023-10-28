Buffalo mother pleading for justice after son allegedly brutally beaten by 15 Elmira Correctional Officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mother pleading for justice as she claims her son was brutally beaten by 15 Elmira Correctional Officers in the beginning of October.

Dorothy Richardson is the mother of 27-year-old Leonard Neal Robinson.

Her son called her during the interview, and 7 News reporter Yoselin Person was able to speak with him.

Warning, the details of what happened to Leonard Neal Robinson could be disturbing to read.

Robinson says hot water and oil were splashed on his face.

He says he was thrown down the stairs while officers called him a racial slur.

“I have no skin on my forehead at all. It came all off when they repeatedly banged on my head on the wall white cuffed behind my back,” he says. “I got strangled.”

Yoselin asked Robinson how this all started.

“I’ve seen something that I wasn't supposed to see. That's when everything started happening to me bad. Yoselin: What did you see that you weren’t supposed to see? Leonard: “A drug transaction between officers.”

Robinson says he was beaten for two hours.

Eventually he was taken to the hospital.

“They said when the police ask you what happened. You better not tell them anything,” he says. “When the hospital asks you. You better say you got into a fight.”

Robinson’s mother was informed about the incident so then she took action for her son before things could get worse.

She filed a lawsuit against the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

“And I told them I’m calling Kathy Hochul and I’m calling other officials and as soon as I said that, later on they got my son out of there at 2 o’clock on 10/13,” she says.

Robinson is now in the Auburn Correctional Facility.

7 News reached out to the department about this case.

They responded with a brief statement saying:

“The Department does not comment on pending litigation.”

Attorney Mark Overall responds.

“Justice is public admissions from the department saying that he was brutalized,” says Overall. “Justice is making sure every correctional officer that was involved gets arrested and sent to prison and that the state takes policy change and action to correct this issue.”

The mother says the need of medical attention for her son is pressing.

“I’ve been crying and praying out to god that’s all I can do,” she expresses.

And Robinson hopes something will get done.

“I wish this doesn't happen to anybody else,” he says.

