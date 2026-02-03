Buffalo mother and stepfather arraigned on 15-count indictment in child abuse case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Jacklyn J. Balabis and 24-year-old Parris D. Woods, both of Buffalo, were arraigned Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Kelly Vacco on a 15-count indictment and have each been charged with the following:



Two counts of first-degree assault

Six counts of first-degree attempted assault

Six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

One count of endangering the welfare of a child

According to the DA, on December 11, 2025, members of the Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department and AMR responded to their home on the 300 block of Parkdale Avenue after receiving a 911 call for a child found unresponsive. A 7-year-old child was taken by ambulance to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and was hospitalized for eight days to receive treatment for hypothermia and other injuries.

The DA said that Balabis and Woods are accused of intentionally causing serious physical injuries to the child by using water as a dangerous instrument.

Balabis and Woods allegedly forced the child to take a cold bath and held the child underwater as punishment. They are also accused of repeatedly punishing the child by means of physical abuse, withholding food, forced exercise and cold showers.

“These disturbing allegations involve physical abuse and the deliberate deprivation of basic needs. No child should ever be subjected to this level of cruelty - especially by the hands of those entrusted with their care. This case demands accountability and we will prosecute the accused to the fullest extent of the law." - Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane

They are scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on March 5. Both were held without bail and temporary orders of protection were issued.