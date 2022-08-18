Buffalo men's group creating safe space for mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six million men suffer from depression every year, which is about four percent of the male population, in America.

These cases can often go undiagnosed.

According to Mental Health America, the five major mental health problems among American men are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis/schizophrenia and eating disorders.

Additionally, the Suicide Crisis and Lifeline number, 988, has completed its first month.

Since its launch, Crisis Services told 7 News that 599 calls have been made to it since July 16.

So, what does this number mean?

According to mental health expert, Robyn Wiktorski-Reynolds, this number reflects a sustained increase in the number of callers to the previous National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number compared to its new number of 988. The number is being recognized as mental health crisis support as well as suicide prevention, therefore, casting a wider net of the types of calls we are receiving.

How has it helped the mental health crisis our nation is dealing with?

988 is increasing access to life saving supports for individuals due to its easy to recall number as well as an increase of the community's awareness of this line. Here in Erie County, the staff to answer the 988 calls as well as respond to those in a mental health crisis in the community reside at Crisis Services, making the connection to various levels of care seamless.

A Buffalo man is hoping to take an active approach to addressing men's mental health, in Western New York.

Scott Pagliaccio is the founder and facilitator of Buffalo Men's Alliance. The organization was started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pagliaccio said, "I think the biggest thing for men is having accountability because if I don't have someone to be accountable to, I tend to kind of hide out and play small, so setting context on the direction of where we are headed."

On Monday, Sept. 17, he will be relaunching a 9-week session men's group, in the hopes of empowering men to get a clear view of being "present" in their own lives and in their community.

"It's really about what do we want to create for our lives because we're the authors of our lives. Knowing that life grows through us, let's set the direction of where we want to go and then create that over the next nine weeks." Pagliaccio said, "I'll tell you what this isn't. This isn't a bunch of guys sitting around, talking about the game, drinking beer. It isn't a church group. It's a bunch of growth-oriented men who are looking to take radical responsibility for their lives and create something very powerful for their families and getting clear on the direction they want to go."

Greg Herzog completed the session with Pagliaccio and shared his experience from it. He told Pheben Kassahun that it also helped him build a better relationship with his children.

"The ability to come with an agenda and then practice those things about managing conflicts, being in control of your emotions, listening skills and all of these things that we've worked on has really made us all better men," Herzog said.

Open enrollment for the early bird special is $249 dollars, for the 9-week session. The price will increase the week of the session to $299.

The sessions will take place Monday's from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It begins on September 12 at 2221 South Park Avenue.

Updates from Pagliaccio's other mental health focused work can be found on Facebook and Instagram.