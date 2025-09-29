Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo men sentenced in connection with deadly shooting in July 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that two Buffalo men have been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting in July 2023.

According to the DA, on July 22, 2023, Buffalo police officers responded after three people were shot outside of a tavern on Genesee Street near Mortimer Street. Two victims, a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, 31-year-old Devin Lockwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In July 2025, a jury found 42-year-old Ernest Brown guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Monday.

Last week, co-defendant, 26-year-old Twandrell Dean, was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The DA said in November 2024, Dean pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for intentionally firing shots from an illegal weapon that resulted in the death of the victim.

