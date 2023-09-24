Watch Now
Buffalo Meatball Street Brawl: now that's Italian

15 local restaurants compete for best meatball in two categories
A culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo's Chippewa Entertainment District on Sunday.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Sep 24, 2023
We're talking about the 7th annual Meatball Street Brawl.

15 local restaurants took part in this event, trying to come up with their own spin on the meatball.

West Mohawk Street between Delaware and Franklin served as the kitchen stadium for this competition.

A panel of celebrity judges had to decide who would take home the championship belt in two categories: best traditional meatball and best freestyle meatball.

We're still waiting to hear who the winners are.

Bills fans were able to stick around and watch the game on outdoor screens, with proceeds from the event going to various charities.

