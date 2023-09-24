Buffalo Meatball Street Brawl: now that's Italian

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A culinary competition took place in the heart of downtown Buffalo on Sunday.

We're talking about the 7th annual Meatball Street Brawl.

15 local restaurants took part in this event, trying to come up with their own spin on the meatball.

West Mohawk Street between Delaware and Franklin served as the kitchen stadium for this competition.

A panel of celebrity judges had to decide who would take home the championship belt in two categories: best traditional meatball and best freestyle meatball.

We're still waiting to hear who the winners are.

Bills fans were able to stick around and watch the game on outdoor screens, with proceeds from the event going to various charities.

