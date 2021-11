BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We could know later this week who officially won the Buffalo Mayoral race.

Incumbent Mayor Byron Brown has already declared himself the winner over the Democratic nominee India Walton.

The Erie County Board of Elections says it will begin opening absentee ballots Tuesday morning.

About 5,000 were mailed out to voters, and about 3,000 had been returned.

The write-in votes will start being counted on Wednesday.