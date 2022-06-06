Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo mayor going to NYC to help unveil new gun legislation

News conference in response to recent mass shootings across the country
Buffalo Mayor Brown
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown
Buffalo Mayor Brown
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 20:33:38-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — All the mass shootings that have taken place recently are leading to calls for new gun reform laws nationwide.

That's why Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is going to New York City Monday morning.

He's going to be taking part in a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul to unveil new gun legislation here in New York.

The mayor will be making remarks to the media before leaving from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

We will be following this story throughout the day online and on the air on 7 News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United