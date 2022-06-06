Buffalo mayor going to NYC to help unveil new gun legislation

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — All the mass shootings that have taken place recently are leading to calls for new gun reform laws nationwide.

That's why Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is going to New York City Monday morning.

He's going to be taking part in a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul to unveil new gun legislation here in New York.

The mayor will be making remarks to the media before leaving from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

