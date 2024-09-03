Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown vetoes Common Council's budget deadline proposals

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is vetoing the Common Council's proposals to change due dates in the city's budget process.

Last July, the council passed a number of amendments like moving the mayor's budget deadline from May 1st to April 8th. They also wanted to move their deadline to approve the budget from May 22nd to May 26th.

The council says these changes would give them more time to talk about the budget because they say they didn't have enough time in the past.

In a new letter sent to the council, Brown says changing these dates would create an "unnecessarily early and lengthy budget process."

He also says doing so would make it difficult for the city to draw up a budget that best meets the residents' needs.

The proposals have now been sent back to the council's desks.