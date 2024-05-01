Watch Now
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to deliver State of the City address

Posted at 6:15 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 06:15:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Happening today, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will present his State of the City address after submitting his proposed budget to the Common Council.

The mayor's proposed budget for 2025 sits at nearly $618 million, which is 7.1% higher than this year's budget.

7 News is told the increases are due to rising inflation among other increases.

To do this, the budget proposes a 9% tax levy increase. This means for a home assessed at $100,000, the tax would go up $78 a year.

The mayor is also expected to announce new infrastructure projects, new snow-fighting equipment, and a May 14th announcement.

The State of the City is at 2p.m. today.

