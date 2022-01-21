Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wage bet ahead of playoff matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas have waged a bet ahead of this weekend's playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

In a social media post Mayor Lucas said "we enjoyed the wings you sent last year after the AFC Championship Game and look forward to a repeat." Lucas said if the Bills beat the Chiefs Sunday they will send BBQ to Buffalo.

In a response on social media Mayor Brown said "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!" Brown said if the Chiefs beat the Bills Sunday they will send wings to Kansas City.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.