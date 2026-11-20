BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Sean Ryan joined Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, West Herr Automotive Group, and Tops Friendly Markets on Thursday to distribute 300 Thanksgiving dinners to Buffalo block clubs.

The annual giveaway, held at Buffalo City Hall, provided turkeys and traditional holiday sides for distribution to families throughout the community.

According to a press release, Tops and Highmark donated 200 turkeys combined, while West Herr contributed another 100. Each dinner also included traditional sides such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

"Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors, and this is what that means — looking out for one another and making sure our neighbors have what they need," Mayor Sean Ryan said. "We know that families are feeling the pressure of higher grocery bills, especially around the holidays. Something as simple as putting a Thanksgiving dinner on the table shouldn't be a source of stress. I'm grateful to Highmark, West Herr, and Tops for stepping up once again and showing what we can accomplish when we come together as a community."