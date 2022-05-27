Watch
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Ruth Whitfield's funeral Saturday in Buffalo

Matt Rourke/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Metal Worker's Local Union No. 19 in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Buffalo on Saturday to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.

86-year-old Whitfield, died in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. 10 people in total were killed and three others were injured.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

"My mother taught us how to love unconditionally. That's how she loved us completely," Garnell Whitfield told 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch the day after the shooting.

While in Buffalo, VP Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff will also meet with the families of other victims.

As Western New York mourns with the ten families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory and you can find more information here.

