Tops shooting victim's son is helping distribute donations on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you walk down Jefferson Avenue near Tops, you'll notice group after group helping to distribute food donations to anyone who accepts.

One man who has been consistently there to help organizations hand out free food bags is Mark Talley. His mother, Geraldine Talley, was one of the 10 people killed in the Tops mass shooting.

"Unfortunately that sparked a fire in me, so I've been trying to reach out to community service organizations," said Talley in his response to the tragedy.

On Thursday Talley was walking on Jefferson Avenue offering free bags of food to anyone who accepted. He has been out there for the last few weeks, following the tragedy.

But Thursday was the first day he went to the memorial site outside Tops.

"Fifty percent of me feels happiness knowing I'm helping the community I grew up in," said Talley. "Fifty percent of me feels angry and sad because this is my first time here at the memorial site."

Hundreds of flower bouquets are on the grass outside Tops. Next to the candles and flowers are pictures of the 10 faces of the victims killed on display. That includes Geraldine Talley, who would have turned 63-years-old on Friday.

Mark Talley, her son, said helping bring food to others has helped him process anger, sadness, and positively put his emotions to good use in the wake of tragedy. Through the pain of loss, Talley only wants to help more people. He said he wants to start a non-profit organization one day, or a donation drop-off center.