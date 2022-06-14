Tops mass shooting could inspire additional attacks, DHS report says

WASHINGTON (WKBW) — The racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue could inspire additional attacks, according to a report distributed to law enforcement agencies.

The 7 News I-Team obtained a copy of the confidential document, created by the Department of Homeland Security.

“We assess that reactions to the 14 May attack in Buffalo, New York from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) who believe in the superiority of the white race likely will drive a heightened threat to traditional RMVE targets—including African American and other minority communities—in the coming months,” the document reads in part.

The report adds that attackers often select their targets independently and based on personal grievances, while deriving inspiration from previous attacks.

Online calls for copycat attacks on the 14th of upcoming months, or other unspecified days, have circulated online, according to the department.

Dated June 13, the report says the department has “moderate confidence” in its assessment of a heightened threat.

This is a developing story.

