Tops Friendly Markets to hold moment of silence to honor victims of Buffalo mass shooting

Posted at 11:45 AM, May 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it is encouraging people to join together for a collective moment of tribute and reflection on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., which will mark one week since the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward. Everyone involved deserves our thanks and our prayers. To our Tops associates who did everything in their power to selflessly protect each other and our customers. To law enforcement and our first responders, we thank you for your service and bravery. To the strength of our community leaders during this incredibly difficult time. And to our neighbors and so many others that have rallied together to provide respite and support of almost every kind imaginable.”
- John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets

The moment of silence will honor the memories of the ten people killed:
Aaron Salter
Ruth Whitfield
Roberta Drury
Deacon Heyward Patterson
Pearl Young
Margus Morrison
Geraldine Talley
Celestine Chaney
Katherine Massey
Andre Mackniel

It will also reflect on the three people injured:
Zaire Goodman
Jennifer Warrington
Christopher Braden

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can find more about the victims here.

Those participating in the moment of silence are encouraged to use #BuffaloStandsTogether on social media.

