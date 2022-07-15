Tops employee shares his emotions ahead of reopening of Jefferson Avenue store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jerome Bridges, Lead Scan Coordinator at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, spoke with 7 News and shared his emotions ahead of the store's reopening Friday.

Bridges was inside the store during the shooting and worked to shelter people from the shooter.

When asked what he was expecting at work when the public returned he said in part:

"I know it's gonna be joy and it's gonna be sadness, its gonna be negativity, but you gotta look past that and try to move on because this store is not going nowhere. We need this store in this community. The senior citizens need this store in the community." - Jerome Bridges, Tops employee

Earlier this week Bridges was part of a group that went to Washington D.C. to have lunch with President Biden and witness the historic signing of a new anti-gun law.