Special concert held to help Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue community continue healing

"We're trying to put our arms around this city as a whole."
WKBW
Posted at 11:41 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 23:41:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A special concert was held Wednesday evening with the hope of spreading love and helping the Buffalo community heal after the deadly mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

GYC Ministries put on what they called an "All in the Name of Love" concert at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

The event organizers told 7 News they hoped to bring some positivity to the community in the wake of the shooting.

"We're not trying to leave anybody out," said Pastor Tim Newkirk with GYC Ministries. "And we're also trying to put our arms around the city as a whole because after this devastating shooting, it tore our African-American community apart. So we're just trying to gather everybody back in the name of love."

The concert went from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.

