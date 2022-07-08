Son of Tops victim holds community BBQ to give back to his community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Since May's mass shooting at Tops, Buffalo’s East Side has been resilient to support grieving community members, and help anyone in need. That includes Mark Talley who has been giving back on Jefferson Avenue almost everyday since his mother, Geraldine, was killed at Tops.

“Once my mother passed away tragically I said I wanted to start giving back in the community,” said Talley.

On Thursday he hosted a community BBQ across the street from Tops. The store is under construction ahead of its scheduled reopening in the next new weeks.

“We’re Buffalo Strong showing that we have no fear,” emphasized Talley. “That unfortunate tragic terroristic attack happened, we’re still going to be here.”

Thursday’s BBQ was the first event Talley organized himself in the wake of the shooting, and he plans to do more outreach. Hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers were grilled, with the help of donations Talley received. There was also raffles, and donated appliances for attendees to grab.

“I just really hope the spirit of love is what people will get from this,” said Talley. “I just want people to leave here with the spirit of joy, happiness and hopefully stomachs are full.”

Around 100 people came to the BQQ, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown who described Talley as “resilient” in the wake of heartache.

